Bruce Willis' sad home change amid health struggle

Bruce Willis' fans were left sadden to discover that the Die Hard actor has been diagnosed with a form of dementia.

This comes after the family's announcement in March which explained that he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. His wife Emma has since spoken out about the star's health struggle, and revealed how she copes with her 'paralyzing grief' amid her husband's aphasia diagnosis...

Due to his health decline, the star has made a major change at home – selling off all of his incredible properties bar one.

The homes they sold included places they owned in Turks and Caicos, Idaho and Beverly Hills in order to settle close to family in California so Bruce could spend more time with his loved ones.

The beloved properties that Bruce has sold in recent years include his beachfront estate in the COMO Parrot Cay resort in Turks and Caicos. Bruce bought an eight acre plot of land on the site in 2000 and built three homes on the site, including a six-bedroom main house and two additional properties each with their own swimming pool.

The houses also benefitted from a playground with its own pirate ship for his children to enjoy, and 1,100 feet of pristine white sand beach.

Bruce Willis sold his Turks and Caicos estate after nearly 20 years

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Bruce sold the estate for $27million in 2019, and it is now back on the market for $37.5million after complete restyling and updating the following year.

Meanwhile, their 22.6-acre estate in Westchester, New York, sold for $7.66million in 2020 – a huge 41 percent off its original asking price of $12.95million. The property included four separate houses, two garages, a swimming pool and pool house, and a tennis court.

The estate had three separate houses with swimming pools

Bruce and Emma reportedly decided to sell their various properties after deciding they had no need for so many homes scattered both in and out of the country, and wanted to settle in California with their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Bruce also sold his home in Westchester

The decision means they are also close to Bruce's three daughters from his marriage to Demi Moore – Rumer, Scout and Tallulah – who also stay in his new $9.8million family home in Los Angeles from time to time.

