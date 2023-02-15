Prince Harry reads to Archie and Lilibet in heart-warming moment at home The Duke of Sussex is a doting dad to two children

Prince Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, make their family home in Montecito a world of fun to entertain their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Sussexes' vast kitchen is used for baking activities, case in point when Archie baked with Meghan's niece, and their driveway was used as a cycle track for the Duke when he was captured speeding on a bicycle with little Archie in tow…

Another candid moment from the Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, showed the Prince enjoying a slower paced pastime – reading.

The doting dad was seen sitting on a white sofa inside their beautiful home, with Archie helping his father read to baby Lilibet. At the other end of the sofa, two of the couple's dogs could be seen, having a lazy afternoon in the sunshine.

Harry and Meghan's couch features matching cushions with fringe trimmed edges and there are two sheepskin-style throws on the seats. Very cosy indeed!

This sweet family moment was captured on camera

Elsewhere in this mansion, the royals have a stunning office space that allows them to work from home for most part.

Meghan's interview with The Cut saw Allison P. Davis welcomed into the couple's work space. "The two run Archewell from their shared home office, specifically from two plush club chairs placed side by side behind a single desk, facing into the room like thrones," she said.

During one virtual appearance, Meghan sat at her rustic wooden desk on one of the aforementioned chairs, while the other was draped with a Hermes blanket, and behind her, a traditional fireplace was in full view.

The couple share an office at home

The property, which won the hearts of the couple ahead of the Montecito move, also has its own wine cellar, games room and outdoor pool.

A feature we are sure the children are thrilled with is the massive playground outside, the details of which appeared in the home's original listing. It is reported to have two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall.

