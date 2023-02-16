Grantchester star Robson Green's riverbank home holds bittersweet memories

Robson Green lives in his dream home on the banks of the River Tyne but his private sanctuary away from the limelight of his job is a source of bittersweet memories.

In 2015, the Grantchester star lost "everything precious and personal" when a flood destroyed his historic home, leaving him "devastated," although it has since been painstakingly rebuilt, the trauma remains.

Take the time to see behind-the-scenes at Granchester....

WATCH: Hilarious clip of Grantchester cast

Loading the player...

"I live in an old ferryman's cottage that's 350 years old, and I love it. I've got Hadrian's Wall to the north and there are pheasants and deer in the garden every morning," Robson told Radio Times.

"But in 2015 my house was under seven feet of water, destroyed in a flood. Everything precious and personal in my life, just washed away. It was very painful, I was devastated. Not only were there salmon going down the Tyne that day, my three-piece suite was, too."

Robson Green's house was destroyed by floodwater in 2015

The actor bought his riverside home as it offered him lots of opportunity to do his favourite hobby of fly fishing, and was shocked to wake up to the floodwater after being told the risk of flooding was 0.01 per cent.

MORE: Grantchester season eight: Everything we know so far - cast, plot, more

READ: Grantchester teases despair for newlywed Will in upcoming season eight

"It was the perfect storm. There was a massive amount of rain, a spring tide, and at the same time the Kielder Water dam had to release 20 cubic metres of water a second to prevent it bursting. I'm right on the apex of where all this water met, and a huge surge swelled up straight through my house," Robson told Mail on Sunday in 2019.

The Grantchester star wanted to live by the River Tyne as he loves fishing

After waking up and hearing an "awful whooshing sound", Robson said: "I went downstairs and saw all my possessions disappearing through the conservatory doors. A lot of what defines who I am was on its way to the North Sea."

Thankfully, the house has since been fully restored and flood-proofed, and Robson continues to live there.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.