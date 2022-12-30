Does Alison Hammond live with her secret boyfriend?

Alison Hammond brightens up our screens when she appears alongside Dermot O'Leary on This Morning, and in her free time she retreats to her beautiful home in Birmingham. The star lives with her son Aidan but has she moved her secret boyfriend in?

Speaking on Holly Willoughby's Wylde Moon podcast, By the Light of the Moon, recently Alison explained her unconventional home life set-up: "My family life is so like, if you look at it from the outside you'll be like 'how does that all work?' I live with my gay best friend Jason, I've got Jason's dog called Bobby, there is my son and me, and it is such a great family and we work so well together."

Alison's Birmingham home is a reasonable size, as she has showcased it many times online, but it's unclear if there would be enough room for herself, Aidan, Jason, the dog as well as her mystery man. He is yet to appear on any of her social media channels but we're keeping an eagle eye and perhaps he will appear for one of her hot tub parties next year.

The presenter lives in Birmingham

Alison has managed to keep her relationship on the downlow for over a year. Speaking to The Sun, the star said: "A year and a half I've been with him, and no one knew! He loves me to bits. He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day. What more do you want?!"

The mother-of-one was previously in a relationship with Noureddine Boufaied, the father of her son.

Alison lives with her teenage son

In 2014, she got engaged to her boyfriend Jamie Savage who she met through a dating site, but the relationship wasn't to last, and the pair split in 2017. In 2020, Alison was also briefly involved with Ben Kusi who she met on Celebs Go Dating.

