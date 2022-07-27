Death in Paradise's Ralf Little stuns fans with video of 'downtime' from show The actor is enjoying a much-needed break!

Ralf Little is clearly enjoying a well-earned break from filming the new series of Death in Paradise – and he's doing it in style!

MORE: Ralf Little delights fans as he reunites with former Death in Paradise star

The star, who plays DI Neville Parker on the drama series, took a trip to a luxury hotel while residing in the Caribbean and stunned fans with a video of his getaway.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ralf Little stuns his followers with his video enjoying some downtime

"We have some downtime from filming @deathinparadiseofficial so decided to head to @sandals_uk in St Lucia for some R&R with the other half. First day here, just got back from the beach and… well… the service is *next level*," he captioned the video.

At the end of the video, the camera panned across the gorgeous view from their room, finishing with a cheeky shot of Ralf in a bubble bath complete with flowers. Fans naturally found the rather revealing closing shot hilarious and commented a string of laughing-face emojis.

MORE: Kris Marshall drops major plot hint about Death in Paradise spin-off

MORE: See the stars of Death in Paradise and their families

Ralf's followers were loving his funny video

Others were stunned by the gorgeous hotel. One person said: "Only one word…. WOW", as a second wrote: "Wow just wow just added to bucket list of things to do amazing place and views to die for. Enjoy."

A third commented: "Wow… you know you're considered a star when….those darn flowers are floating in the tub!! Enjoy!!" Ralf and the rest of the cast are currently filming series 12 of Death in Paradise which is set to return to screens in January 2023.

The actor is currently filming series 12 of Death in Paradise

Not only that, the BBC show has confirmed that Death in Paradise will air another Christmas special in December following the success of the 2021 special episode.

A statement on behalf of the show read: "This brand-new festive, feature-length episode will see the return of its much-loved crime-solving stars Ralf Little, Don Warrington, Élizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder as they attempt to work out a Christmas cracker of a case."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.