Zara Tindall and husband Mike film in never-before-seen mammoth kitchen

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall have sat down with betting company William Hill to talk about their careers and love of horse racing, and the cosy chat actually took place inside their dreamy home on Zara's mother Princess Anne's estate, Gatcombe Park.

Inviting viewers into their home allowed us to admire their mammoth family kitchen in all its glory – the first look we've had into their impressive cooking space!

The royal couple sat on industrial-style chairs along with their interviewer and behind them, a giant island could be seen with two golden pendant lights above. During their chat, talk turned to their sporting nature and the couple revealed who is better at fave royal pastime skiing...

The traditional property benefits from oak beams on the ceiling and rustic brick walls, but the couple have added their own modern elements such as a media wall and in-built kitchen appliances.

Colour-wise, Zara and Mike have muted tones in their kitchen, with grey panelling, navy kitchen cupboards, a stone floor and lots of authentic wooden details.

Aside from the luxurious details, it is the sheer size of the kitchen space that has blown us away!

It is believed the couple live at Ashton Farm on the estate

The ample space is thanks to renovations they have undertaken at the property. In 2018, they submitted plans to add a conservatory to their home as part of a two-storey extension. The extension meant that their floor space increased from 115.5m sq to 135.5m sq, with a "greater area of work surface" in their new open-plan kitchen and dining room, and a new ground floor toilet and utility area

Elsewhere at home, the family have an on-site gym ideal for both Mike and Zara as they like to stay fit.

Princess Anne lives in the main house on site

Fans were given a glimpse at Mike's home office when he recorded his podcast from home in March 2020. Wooden cabinets and shelving behind him displayed a selection of framed photos, including one of their pet dogs and what appears to be portraits of their two daughters.

