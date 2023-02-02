Zara and Mike Tindall's secret home in Australia revealed Princess Anne's daughter often travels down under

Zara Tindall resides on her mother's royal estate, Gatcombe Park, along with her husband Mike Tindall and their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas. But did you know that the Tindalls also have a frequently visited property in Queensland?

The Tindalls have made no secret of their love for life down under, and during a chat in her role as an ambassador for the Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival, Zara revealed that the family hire a residence regularly during their visits to Australia.

WATCH: Mike Tindall talks Australia, kids and wife Zara in exclusive HELLO! chat

Loading the player...

Shelly Horton told nine.com.au, "She hates hotels. Who on earth hates hotels? I guess she'd spend a lot of time in them, but they're one of my favourite parts of holidays. Not for Zara. She told us that when she's in Queensland, she and Mike hire a house for them and the kids."

Speaking to Australian Women's Weekly in 2019, Zara revealed that relocating to Australia permanently could be on the cards one day.

The family love spending time in the US

"Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that … yes, I think if an opportunity came up we'd definitely think about it," she said.

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Tindall reveals how daughters Mia and Lena are taking after him

Mike appears to be in agreement with the potential future plans having commended the lifestyle in Australia. "It's not a rushed lifestyle. I think it's a great place and we enjoy it so much," he former rugby star said.

It is believed the Tindalls live at Ashton Farm

Their UK home is pretty idyllic though, and in a recent Vogue interview, the journalist revealed that they even have access to a party barn on site.

It reads: "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends."

The truth behind the crown. Listen to our latest podcast on King Charles...

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.