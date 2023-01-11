Zara Tindall discusses 'opportunity' of moving to Australia with husband Mike and kids Princess Anne's daughter resides at Gatcombe Park

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are currently on vacation in Australia, but did you know that the royal couple have considered moving down under permanently?

Zara and Mike live with their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, but the Olympian has previously described Australia as her second home. Here's what the couple have said about a potential future move to Oz.

Speaking to Australian Women's Weekly in 2019, Zara revealed that relocating to Australia could be on the cards one day.

"Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that … yes, I think if an opportunity came up we'd definitely think about it," she said.

The Queen's granddaughter has been an ambassador of Australian race carnival Magic Millions since 2012, which has seen her make several trips to the country in the past.

Zara and Mike are parents to three children

Zara and her husband Mike – who are also parents to baby Lucas – spoke about how their children have enjoyed the country, and praised the relaxed lifestyle.

"Early January is bleak over here so it's nice to go and have a bit of sun. I love the lifestyle of Australia and the ability to get up early, go on the beach – especially for the kids, taking them in the ocean is brilliant," said Mike.

He added: "It's not a rushed lifestyle. I think it's a great place and we enjoy it so much."

Zara continued: "Mia loves swimming. Of course, the climate allows you to be able to go swimming all day every day. When we first took her to Australia she was 11 months old; we kickstarted her love of water."

Aston Farm on the Gatcombe Park estate

Mike and Zara are thought to be living at Aston Farm after moving into the property in 2013. They submitted plans to add a conservatory to the home as part of a two-storey extension in 2018, which were approved shortly after the birth of daughter Lena that June.

The extension meant that their floor space increased from 115.5m sq to 135.5m sq, with a "greater area of work surface" in their new open-plan kitchen and dining room, and a new ground floor toilet and utility area.

