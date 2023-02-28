See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revisit Tyler Perry's mansion where son Archie played The Sussexes stayed at Tyler Perry's home temporarily

Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased their dream Montecito home, they temporarily resided at Tyler Perry's mansion for privacy in the US and in their hit Netflix show, the couple revisited the property to relive their time there…

The Sussexes gazed out across the vistas, drinking in the beauty of the place as they remembered exactly what it was like when they stayed there. Harry went on to explain how Archie and the dogs played outside together.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal how son Archie enjoyed vast garden

Loading the player...

Another area of the sprawling home that was showcased during the filming was Archie's temporary bedroom, complete with grand four-poster bed! Although the tot slept in his cot, being just 11 months old at the time.

A sweet clip showed the couple settling their young son ahead of bedtime, as he is wrapped in a cute sleeping bag.

The main bed had been decorated with cuddly toys and a large 'A' cushion, making the little one feel right at home.

The couple took out a mortgage to afford their dream mansion

While Tyler's property may have had the most incredible views, the couple's own mansion also boasts incredible scenic panoramas. The docuseries included a candid clip revealing Archie on his father's shoulders as the doting dad kicked a football across the vast lawn at their Montecito mansion.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland stood outside too, joining in the sporting fun. One of the couple's dogs was also seen running along the grass – how idyllic!

Harry and Meghan's iconic palm trees that encouraged them to buy the property could also been seen in the shot.

The Sussexes are raising their kids in the US

Speaking to The Cut, Meghan revealed that it was this garden feature which sold them on the property in the first place. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us'," the Duchess said.

LISTEN: Prince Harry's life away from the royal family

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.