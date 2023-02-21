Prince Harry's son Archie's plush bedroom with four-poster bed at Tyler Perry's house revealed The Sussexes gave a glimpse into son Archie Harrison's former room

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are settled in the US now at their Montecito family mansion but ahead of their stateside real estate purchase, the Sussexes stayed at Tyler Perry's stunning home rent free.

The couple documented the stay at the temporary accommodation during their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and it was in episode six of the hit show that their son Archie Harrison's room was showcased.

A sweet clip showed Harry and Meghan setting their young son before bed and it revealed the lavish room complete with a grand four-poster bed which wouldn't look out of place in a grand royal palace!

Their Netflix show also included a candid picture of one-year-old Lilibet Diana's beautiful nursery at their current abode.

The telling photograph, which was a mirror selfie Meghan took while holding her daughter, allowed fans to see inside Lili's magical nursery, complete with beamed ceilings, a Moses basket cot, wicker storage baskets and a real orchid on a traditional dresser.

Lilibet has a beautiful nursery

The walls include a beautiful leaf motif, and a sweet squirrel can also be seen above the door. This animal addition could be in homage to the wildlife in their own private garden as Prince Harry has previously revealed that his pet dogs love chasing squirrels in the yard.

In a video call, the Duke explained: “I've got three [dogs] in this house now, so we basically have five children. I've got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy, and we've got another rescue beagle called Mia.

"And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day."

Archie's parents relocated when he was very young

The couple's sprawling estate also includes a wine cellar, swimming pool and separate guesthouse where visiting friends and family can stay when they stopover.

It is thought Meghan's mother Doria Ragland stays at the two-bedroom condo and it could be where Princess Eugenie is residing during her current trip across the pond.

