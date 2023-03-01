Pregnant Janette Manrara reveals surprise modification in new home with Aljaz Skorjanec The Strictly Come Dancing stars are expecting their first baby together

Strictly Come Dancing duo Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are expecting their first baby together and that's not been the only exciting thing in their lives, as the couple have also moved home!

See the stars announcing their pregnancies to HELLO!

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares her long-awaited exciting news with us

Loading the player...

Janette has got to work right away with the planning for their interiors of their new abode, and on Tuesday the dancer revealed a special modification the property needs – thanks to her petite stature!

The star is working with @dove.interiordesign for the process and she explained: "I gave them our budget, they came and looked at our house before we moved in, and yesterday we got to see their plans and mood boards for each room! It’s exactly the feel we wanted, within our budget, and they are just the loveliest team. They even considered my height when it comes to hanging clothes in our wardrobe!"

The couple are starting to design their deam home

The post included a video of Janette sitting down with the design team, discussing ideas and inspiration. The star has admitted: "I have always LOVED interior design (literally watched every show out there!) and couldn’t wait to get started working on our new home. Because our baby is coming soon and we're moving from a 2 bedroom to a 4 bedroom, there is a lot of work to do and I need all the help I can get!"

We can't wait to see their beautiful interiors come together and for the property to transform into their first family home.

Speaking to HELLO! they explained that their countryside move had been on the cards for a while. "It's something both of us have craved for a while," Alijaz said. "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

The couple have moved into a new family home

The couple are also now close to their friends and fellow Strictly stars Gorka Marquez and his fiancée Gemma Atkinson, who are also expecting a baby this year!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.