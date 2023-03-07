Why Pippa Middleton moved family out of £17m London mansion Pippa has moved along with her husband James Matthews and their three children

The Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Middleton recently christened her third child, Rose, in a village church in Berkshire and this special location is now their local place of worship as the family live in the countryside after relocating from London.

So why did Princess Kate's sister Pippa leave her £17million London mansion?

While Pippa hasn't spoken out about her move or the reasons for it, there are a few driving factors that could have been behind the relocation with her husband James Matthews and their three children, Arthur, Grace and the newest addition, baby Rose.

It is probably no coincidence that Pippa and her sister Kate both made the leap from London to the countryside in the same year. They each have three children and so they will be able to spend lots of family time together given their close proximity.

WATCH: See Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton's close sisterly bond

Loading the player...

Their brother James also lives nearby with his wife Alizée Thevenet and many pet dogs after relocating in 2021. James told The Telegraph: "We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

Pippa will be closer her to her brother too

Siblings Kate, Pippa and James grew up in the countryside, raised by their parents Carole and Michael, which is another reason that this area would have had such a pull on Pippa's heartstrings. This way, her children will be able to have a rural upbringing, just like she did.

REVEALED: Pippa Middleton's unbelievable 10,000-acre estate she's set to inherit

A final reason behind the move could be thanks to work investments, as Pippa purchased Bucklebury Farm in 2020, which consists of a deer park and petting zoo.

Pippa has purchased Bucklebury Farm

The farm purchase is Pippa and her husband's joint venture, and they have plans of revamping it to include a café, playbarn and seating area. Being only a short drive away will mean Pippa can oversee any projects in person and she can also bring the kids along to trial out the facilities!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.