Pippa Middleton's battle to change £15m country home The Princess of Wales' sister Pippa wants to modify her new home

The Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Middleton recently purchased a £15million Berkshire home with her husband James Matthews, and their three children, Arthur, Grace and Rose.

While the family's ambitious plans to overhaul the outdoor area were unveiled last December, it has only now emerged that the proposal has been met with concern by the local authorities.

It has been reported by the Daily Mail that there are significant reservations about the extensive plans to add a 82 ft x 19 ft pool and an AstroTurf tennis court.

The proposals have not yet been granted because of worries over losing the "historic fabric" of the property by building over an ancient wall, as well as concerns for "the Middle Stone Age sites" nearby which could be disturbed by the extensive digging required for the changes.

Pippa has relocated to Berkshire

There is still a chance for the family to provide more information or revised plans so that their new leisure projects can get approval so watch this space.

Pippa and Co left their swanky London residence last year, very similarly to the relocation that Princess Kate, Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have made.

The Waleses now live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which is a short drive away from Pippa.

Pippa and Princess Kate's mother and father Carole and Michael are also nearby in Berkshire, as well as their brother James, who lives with his wife Alizee Thevenet and their brood of beautiful dogs.

The Wales family have left Kensington Palace

While fans have only been treated to a glimpse inside of Prince William and Princess Kate's new home via a video call, we do know that it has an idyllic garden and some interesting bedroom décor.

The royal couple now have different sleeping arrangements to when they used to live inside Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace.

