Nicola Peltz Beckham reveals major regret over $11m home with Brooklyn

Nicola Peltz Beckham has graced the cover of Cosmopolitan UK and in the interview the actress has reminisced about her dreamy wedding to Brooklyn Beckham and discussed their future living and baby plans.

One surprising remark made by Nicola is that the couple regret selling their first home together, a $11million Beverly Hills property, calling the idea "silly".

When Nicola was quizzed about whether she and Brooklyn would want to raise kids in Los Angeles one day, the property regret was revealed. The model replied: "Honestly, we've talked about it so much. And I think that we would want to definitely have a house here just because so much of our work is here.

The former home that Nicola and Brooklyn sold

"We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while'. And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us. And now we're saving up money to get our dream house. But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds."

It is believed that the couple are currently living in Nicola's former bachelorette pad, where she lived solo before meeting Brooklyn. There are no plans for them to live in the UK, despite Brooklyn's family living there. There have been rumours of a fued between Nicola and Brooklyn's mum Victoria, but that was all squashed at Paris Fashion Week...

While the couple have not given a tour of their casa, they do give glimpses inside the residence sometimes.

During thanksgiving celebrations, their cooking area was showcased and the couple's vast kitchen features not one but two kitchen islands.

The pair now live at Nicola's apartment

The newlyweds do not live alone though, as they have to share their home with their beloved pet pooches.

We can only imagine how idyllic Nicola and Brooklyn's 'dream' home will be, but no matter how fabulous it will be, it will be hard pushed to be as dazzling Nicola's family residence though, which is a $103million (£76million) property in Palm Beach.

