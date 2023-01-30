Nicola Peltz Beckham sets record straight on living situation with husband Brooklyn Nicola has revealed where the married couple live

Nicola Peltz Beckham and her husband Brooklyn Beckham are living in the US with their beloved pet pooches. On Sunday, Nicola shared an update from inside her home to showcase one of her beautiful candles and finally revealed her current living situation.

"You make incredible candles @andiejjane and fully organic. So proud of you! It smells soooo good! I have them all over my apt," penned the actress.

The couple sold their first home together, a $11million Beverly Hills property, ahead of their nuptials and Nicola has now confirmed they are living back at her bachelorette pad, as we suspected.

The apartment is located in Los Angeles, and it is where Nicola lived prior to moving in with Brooklyn in the first place.

Nicola gave fans a glimpse into their bathroom

While the couple have not given a tour of their casa, they do give glimpses inside the residence sometimes.

During thanksgiving celebrations, their cooking area was showcased and the couple's vast kitchen features not one but two kitchen islands.

The couple's former home was also decorated in chic tones

Brooklyn could be seen working on one and there is another where pots and pans hang above it. The countless kitchen cupboards are white with brass handles and the high-level ones are glass fronted. Complementing the chic colour scheme, the countertops are a modern grey shade.

The couple gave fans a look at their bedroom

Their bedroom is just as stylish, with an all-beige design. In a cheeky snap shared on Nicola's social media, Brooklyn was seen cuddling a dog and in the background upon the wall appears to be a tribute to Brooklyn's wife Nicola. The black-and-white snap could be one of her modelling successes and it takes pride of place on the wall.

While the home is very impressive, it's not as jaw-dropping as Nicola's family residence though, which is a $103million (£76million) property in Palm Beach. It spans 44,000-square-feet and boasts a swimming pool, vast gardens and beautiful sea views.

