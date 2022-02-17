Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s living room is a minimalist dream The couple share a $10.5million home in Beverly Hills

Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée Nicola Peltz has revealed a rare glimpse inside their Los Angeles home, and it is pristine.

The 27-year-old shared a photo of their living room on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, revealing the all-white interiors - from the walls to their enormous corner sofa - which is topped with an assortment of complementing scatter cushions.

Brooklyn even selected his Valentine’s Day gift to fit in with their decor, as five glass vases filled with white roses line a wooden sideboard along the wall.

Nicola and Brooklyn moved into their first home together in Beverly Hills in June 2021. It is worth an estimated $10.5million, and in true Beckham style, the luxe property is believed to have five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a rooftop terrace, a swimming pool, a yoga room and a juice bar.

Nicola Peltz revealed the couple's minimalistic living room

Other photos posted to the couple's social media accounts have also revealed their monochrome and minimalist interiors extend elsewhere in the home.

However, it appears that they have no plans to stay there long-term. According to the New York Post, Brooklyn and Nicola have recently listed the property for $10.99million, only eight months after they bought it.

Brooklyn Beckham previously revealed a look at the view from their home

The couple would reportedly prefer to have two smaller properties in Los Angeles and Miami, so they can be closer to both of their families.

Nicola’s parents own a $76million property in Palm Beach, where they are reportedly planning to tie the knot, while David and Victoria Beckham have a home in Miami.

