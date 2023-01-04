Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's rare photo inside chic home reveals sweet tribute Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham live in the US – see inside their home

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, rang in the new year with a star-studded beach party which looked like so much fun, and now the loved-up couple appear to be back home with their beloved dogs.

Nicola shared a sweet photograph of her husband Brooklyn cuddling one of their pups in what could be their private bedroom.

The all-beige space is incredibly chic and in the background upon the wall appears to be a tribute to Brooklyn's wife Nicola. The black-and-white snap could be one of her modelling successes and it takes pride of place on the wall.

In the corner of the photograph a corner of a Hermès blanket can be seen, an item that's a favourite for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too as they have one in their home office.

It is unknown if Nicola and Brooklyn have purchased a stateside abode after selling their $11million Beverly Hills property in March 2022 ahead of their nuptials.

Some reports suggest that they could be residing at Nicola's bachelorette apartment in Los Angeles, where she lived prior to moving in with Brooklyn in the first place.

While Brooklyn fans may have hoped he would return home to live near his family in London, it appears as though they are well and truly settled in the US.

When Nicola graced the cover of Tatler she gave the magazine an interview and when she was quizzed about a potential move to London, the model said: "I would say no, but you never know. Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family."

Nicola's parents' own a $103million (£76million) property in Palm Beach and the amazing property is where the couple got married last year. So perhaps we'll see the Peltz Beckhams put down roots in Miami very soon then?

