Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's vast kitchen is the size of an entire apartment - watch Victoria's eldest lives stateside

Victoria and David Beckham's son Brooklyn resides in the US with his new wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, and the couple gave fans a glimpse into their Thanksgiving celebrations on Thursday.

Nicola shared a candid video to her Instagram, which boasts 2.7 million followers, and it showed her husband cooking up a storm in what could be their own massive kitchen.

WATCH: Nicola Peltz Beckham's grandmother reacts to Brooklyn's cooking

"Finally made a TikTok," the fashionista captioned her clip which saw Brooklyn in pyjama bottoms whisking and chopping ingredients on a massive marble-clad island.

The cooking space was covered in an array of bowls, bottles and cartons and many of Brooklyn and Nicola's friends sat around drinking. At one stage, celebrity pal Selena Gomez popped up cuddling their super-cute pet dog.

Brooklyn Beckham's vast kitchen is another level of luxury

The couple's vast kitchen features not one but two kitchen islands, the one Brooklyn could be seen working on and another where pots and pans hang above it. The countless kitchen cupboards are white with brass handles and the high-level ones are glass fronted. Complementing the pared-back colour scheme the countertops are grey, which creates a chic finish.

This looks like the perfect place for hosting dinner parties and it seems as though the couple are exercising this Thanksgiving.

So is Brooklyn settled stateside or looking to move back to the UK?

The footballer's son previously told HELLO! that he hadn't struggled with his relocation to the US and moving away from his family, explaining: "No, because I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."

When his wife posed on the cover of Tatler, she was quizzed about a potential move to London, and the actress said: "I would say no, but you never know. Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family."

