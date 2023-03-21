King Charles' update from Buckingham Palace leaves fans divided

King Charles III shared an update from Buckingham Palace via the official Royal Family Instagram feed on the first day of spring, and the stunning photographs have resulted in varying reactions from fans.

The post, which was shared on Monday, included four amazing photographs taken in the rarely pictured gardens of the palace. The collection of photos was captioned: " Spring has sprung in the Buckingham Palace garden! #FirstDayOfSpring," and showcased a range of flowers including daffodils and bright camelia.

King Charles' garden has started to bloom

Many fans adored the beautiful plans, leaving comments like, "This is one of the most amazing gardens, and: "Beautiful".

A third wrote: "Such exquisite blooms! Absolutely superb."

Another portion of fans felt bittersweet about the update, with one penning: "Reminds me of QE II," alongside a crying emoji. Another added: "First spring without Lilibet. RIP Your Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Queen Elizabeth II passed away last year

This weekend saw Charles mark the first Mother's Day without his beloved mother and we're sure it was a difficult day for all the family.

The royals always come together at Easter too, so next month will pose another bittersweet milestone for them. Prince William and Princess Kate will likely feel this very strongly considering they are now based in Windsor where the celebrations take place and they initially moved to be closer to the Queen before she passed away.

It is not known how the family will mark Easter behind closed doors, but it is likely that they will attend St George's Chapel in Windsor for the Easter service.

Across the pond, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also not released their plans for the occasion but 2021 saw the Sussexes pull out all of the stops for an impressive Easter egg hunt for their son Prince Archie.

Archie's grandmother Doria Ragland helped set up the trail which was laid out around their stream and beautiful flowerbeds in their huge Montecito mansion.

