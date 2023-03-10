King Charles' latest Sandringham home post isn't all what it seems His Majesty's Norfolk home is incredible

Many of King Charles III's royal residences were hit by extreme weather this week as snow swept across the country and on Friday the official Sandringham House Instagram account @sandringham1870 shared a jaw-dropping snowy snap of the property. However, all is not as it seems…

Despite the winter weather being here, the image showing off a thick layer of idyllic snow was actually a throwback photo from another frosty occasion.

Sandringham looked like a fairytale in the snow

"Whilst parts of the UK are covered in a blanket of snow, we thought we’d share this image from February 2022. We’ve escaped the snowy weather here in Norfolk today - with just an easterly bitter cold wind," the caption below the photo read.

"Just wow! There are no other words!" and "stunning" were the amazed comments left by the update.

In December, Charles' Scottish home Balmoral Castle, which was his late mother's favourite residence, looked mesmerising in a snowy video shared three months to the day that she sadly passed away.

"Balmoral in the snow. Beautiful in every season," and "It's so beautiful and magnificent," were among the comments.

This year, Charles' Sandringham home is set for an exciting exhibition where His Majesty's own artwork will go on display.

In a post last week, the showcase was revealed: "This year a collection of watercolours painted by His Majesty The King will go on display from April - October inside Sandringham House in the Ballroom.

Through over 40 of The King's watercolours, the creative interpretation of many British geographic landscapes and Royal Residences will be on display. Read further details in the news section on the website. Sandringham House by The King as Prince of Wales, 1991."

Charles' own artwork will go on display in Sandringham

The beautiful watercolour piece by the monarch is incredible, and understandably it left many fans in awe of his talents.

So much so, one even asked: "This is lovely. Would prints be available for purchase?" and another commented: "Beautiful work and can’t wait to see the others."

