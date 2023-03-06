King Charles is set to showcase incredible talent at home His Majesty's Sandringham House property is set for amazing exhibition

King Charles III, 74, is set to showcase his incredible talent inside his Norfolk home with Queen Consort Camilla, Sandringham House, a new Instagram post has revealed.

On Monday, the Sandringham House Instagram feed shared a painting by the monarch of the iconic building's exterior, and revealed that this, among others, will be hung in the ballroom of the Norfolk property soon for the public to admire.

The monarch painted this incredible image of Sandringham House

The post read: "This year a collection of watercolours painted by His Majesty The King will go on display from April - October inside Sandringham House in the Ballroom.

Through over 40 of The King's watercolours, the creative interpretation of many British geographic landscapes and Royal Residences will be on display. Read further details in the news section on the website. Sandringham House by The King as Prince of Wales, 1991."

Prince George painted this at Christmas time

Royal fans loved the news, and one even asked: "This is lovely. Would prints be available for purchase?" and another commented: "Beautiful work and can’t wait to see the others."

His Majesty shares his amazing talent with his grandson Prince George who painting a beautiful Christmas card last year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the photo of his lovely reindeer painting on Christmas Day 2022.

"You have a budding artist there!!" Gushed one fan who added, "like King Charles!".

As well as the painting exhibition, April will be an exciting time for the monarch's as his Scottish home Balmoral is set to reopen to visitors

The doors of His Majesty's residence will be flung open on 1 April, and fans are excited already, but if you can't make it why not check out the inside of incredible royal residences from the comfort of your sofa.

When the news broke on 8 February in a Tweet, comments included, "All booked up and doing a jeep tour. Can’t wait," and "I definitely want to make a trip up to Scotland to see Queen Elizabeth’s favourite home. I expect Scotland may be inundated this summer, with visitors from all over the World."

