Inside Joanna and Chip Gaines' majestic home that's an actual castle The Fixer Upper stars bought the property in Waco, Texas

Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip have finally unveiled the results of their year-long restoration project on a century-old castle in Waco, Texas – and the finished results are truly jaw-dropping.

The Fixer Upper stars took on the challenge for their hit TV show after spending 20 years trying to buy the property, with Chip admitting the project "was the fixer-upper of all fixer-uppers". The two-story, 4,300-square-foot building had been sitting vacant for years before the couple worked their magic.

WATCH: Joanna and Chip Gaines unveil incredible castle restoration

Sharing details of the mammoth task on the finale of Fixer Upper: The Castle, Joanna and Chip revealed that they wanted to restore the building to its former glory and studied the German castle that inspired its original design.

"While we completely re-envisioned some parts of the castle and gave others new purpose, in the end the goal was to make it a home again—blending past and present, beauty and functionality, sophistication and charm," Joanna said.

Starting with the exterior, Joanna and Chip gave the stone building a thorough clean before replicating and repairing the original windows, which they painted in a custom color to reflect the dark windows seen in historic photos of the castle.

They also restored the original doors, added exterior lighting and a new landscape all around the property.

Joanna and Chip restored the original front door

Inside, they repaired the worn plaster, repaired, replicated, and finished hardwood floors, and installed new electrical and plumbing systems. The first floor of the home features a foyer, which has the original millwork, wall paneling, and front door.

Joanna and Chip also restored the plaster walls, ceiling, and crown molding, as well as adding new lighting. There is also a drawing room, which features a marble mantel. A new conservatory and a turret which has restored original paneling and a new antique light fixture and ceiling medallion.

The dining room includes original pieces and stained paneling, a roaring fireplace, and wallpaper to reflect the original design. The exquisite kitchen has brand-new appliances as well as an original China cabinet which Joanna and Chip restored. There is a kitchen island, new cabinet hardware, and a custom pot rack above the range.

The castle boasts four bedrooms and has been beautifully restored throughout

The castle has four bedrooms in total including a primary suite, and two kids' rooms on the second floor. There is also a guest bedroom in the basement.

Each space was designed to have its own personality, with the master suite featuring an en suite bathroom, marble fireplace, walk-in closet, and plenty of natural light.

The 'Boy's Bedroom' is decorated in earthy tones and also boasts a fireplace, while the 'Girl's Bedroom' is painted in soft pink hues with two beds and wood floors.

The second floor now has a library – which used to be a sitting room – which features custom millwork and cabinets, a rolling ladder, and new lighting. The castle also features four bathrooms, a laundry room, a basement family room, a card room, and a butler's pantry.

