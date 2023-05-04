Is Princess Eugenie's new Portugal life about to be disrupted?

Prince Andrew's daughter is currently expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie, 33, is pregnant with her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank and because the family is set to expand this year, will their living plans be affected?

Originally, it was revealed that Eugenie, Jack and their son August would be splitting their time between the UK and Portugal due to Jack's work commitments.

He is working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.

However, would having another little one change their grand plans to experience the best of both worlds?

© Instagram The family were splitting their time between Portugal and the UK

Firstly, Eugenie will be limited on when she can fly to and from Portugal at a certain stage at her pregnancy, which is usually around 36 weeks.

Secondly, Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter previously gave birth to her son August at the Portland Hospital in London, so it seems likely that she will return there again for baby number two.

Eugenie also has her friends and family in the UK who will be on hand to help when the new arrival is here.

Eugenie's sister Beatrice lives in the Cotswolds with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter Sienna so we're sure there will be lots of cute cousin time when Eugenie is in the country.

It has not been disclosed how long Jack's project will last, but Portugal certainly is the perfect place for children with so much to see and do.

The family are likely to move out of Ivy Cottage

As well as the nearby beach, the exclusive location will provide a wealth of other pastimes for the family with golf, horseback riding and yoga on the agenda. It sounds so dreamy!

As well as weighing up their Portugal plans, Eugenie and Jack are likely to be searching for a new UK base given the fact that their current abode, Ivy Cottage, inside Kensington Palace grounds, is rather bijou and they will soon be a family of four.

