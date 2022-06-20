Princess Eugenie's never-before-seen look inside Frogmore Cottage is not what we expected

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live at Frogmore Cottage, an idyllic five-bedroom estate in Windsor, where they are raising their baby boy August Brooksbank.

The royal couple has lived at the luxe property since 2020, residing in the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever since the Sussexes stepped down from royal duties and relocated to Montecito. On Sunday, Princess Eugenie shared a rare glimpse at a previously unseen corner of Frogmore Cottage - and the interior might surprise you.

Taking to Instagram to pen a heartfelt Father's Day tribute for Jack, Princess Eugenie delighted royal fans when she shared several photos of the father and son duo.

The royal mother described her husband as the "best dada", sharing a snap of Jack walking with August in a buggy along a picturesque countryside path, as well as a photo of him playing with the royal tot in what looked like a playroom.

Princess Eugenie's photo gave a rare glimpse inside Frogmore Cottage

Jack and August lay on an ornate black and red rug in the adorable photo, while a plush cream sofa decorated with regal navy scatter cushions could be seen in the background.

Illuminating the heartwarming photo was a large red lamp adorned with a unique elephant print, instantly adding warmth and grandeur to the cosy room.

Though we can't tell exactly where Princess Eugenie and Jack's exotic lamp is from, we love this similar 'Elephant in The Room' table lamp.

'Elephant In The Room' Lamp, £475, Not on The High Street

This hand-painted piece is sure to add a royal touch to any living space, available on Not on The High Street for £475.

Princess Eugenie's bookshelf was also pictured in the snap, which royal fans have seen before in other Instagram posts.

Princess Eugenie has a colourful taste in decor

Sarah Ferguson's daughter is clearly a fan of adding personal touches to her home. In the living room, for example, Eugenie was recently pictured sitting on a cream sofa in front of a blue bookshelf.

She was surrounded by colourful cushions, and among the red fluffy trimmed designs and intricate blue and white patterns was one small green cushion with the personalised message: 'August born in February'.

