Is Princess Eugenie staying at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's epic guesthouse? Prince Andrew's daughter is currently stateside

Pregnant Princess Eugenie, 32, has been spotted in Los Angeles, enjoying an art exhibition, but where will the royal be staying during her stateside visit?

Prince Andrew's daughter has a very close bond with her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, so it is likely that she will pay them a visit or even stopover at theirs while she is across the pond.

The Sussexes have a separate guesthouse at their sprawling Montecito mansion, where they reside with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

Eugenie has made another stateside visit

While the living quarters have not been pictured before, there are various reports which tell us what it's like.

The impressive condo also has two bathrooms and is likely to be decorated beautifully just like the rest of the couple's plush home.

As it is located on their grounds, the guests that stay will have access to their massive gardens complete with chicken coop, swimming pool and breathtaking views across the scenic landscape.

The Prince's home has a pool too

As Meghan's mother Doria Ragland lives around a two-hour drive away from the family's Montecito property, so it is believed that she may use the guesthouse to stay over when she's in town.

SEE: Princess Eugenie's son melts hearts in sweet clip at private family home

Even if Eugenie chooses different accommodation for her trip, it is likely that she would visit the family when she's in the US, as she even featured in the couple's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. Eugenie could be seen on a bike ride with Harry and Archie and also paddling in the sea.

WATCH: See Princess Eugenie's close bond with the Sussexes' children

Loading the player...

There have also been rife rumours that the Princess could be considering relocating her entire family to America just like her cousin, once her second baby is born later this year.

It is thought that the Sussexes have been encouraging this major move, welcoming Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank over to the US after making the successful leap themselves.

LISTEN: Find out what the royal family get up to before balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.