Paul Burrell's idyllic Cheshire home with husband Graham revealed

The former royal butler is currently appearing in I'm A Celebrity… South Africa

Paul Burrell, 64, is currently entertaining us no end in I'm A Celebrity… South Africa alongside fellow legendary stars like Carol Vorderman and Joe Swash. But when he's not sleeping under the stars in the jungle, the former royal butler resides in Cheshire with his husband Graham Cooper.

The couple share a large Tudor home and Paul has shared some looks inside his private property via Instagram. Take a look…

In a video shared to his own Instagram feed, Paul revealed that he has a desk space in his lounge where he keeps a special tribute to the late Princess Diana.

There are other meaningful photographs alongside the large black-and-white, gold-framed picture of the late Princess. The furniture pieces in the room are traditional mahogany shades, including the small console table and the glass-filled cabinet behind him.

Paul Burrell has a Diana tribute in his lounge

In another video, Paul gave fans a glimpse into his dining space which has a very regal feel. The space has crimson red walls and there is a large gold-framed painting hanging behind him. The couple's dining table is a large wooden one and there is an ornate-looking dresser where Paul has shared yet more special photographs, including his wedding photo.

Paul's dining room is so regal

The former butler used to live with his wife before they divorced and after the split, they sold their shared Cheshire townhouse for £475,000.

Paul has lived in an array of jaw-dropping homes when he worked for the royal family as he got the chance to live inside Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle.

The star has even shared a photograph from inside of his private residence at the palace, revealing that he looked down The Mall from the comfort of his room.

