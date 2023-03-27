Princess Diana's childhood bathroom is beautiful in very rare photo Althorp is where the late Princess of Wales was raised

Princess Diana's childhood home, Althorp House, has been lovingly restored and cared for by her brother Earl Charles Spencer and while he often shares looks inside the iconic residence, on Sunday fans saw inside a rarely pictured room.

Charles' wife Karen has her own Instagram account, where she likes to give home updates and on Sunday she shared a look inside their private bathroom.

The image showed a wooden vanity unit topped with glass and on it Karen has placed an urn-style vase with yellow blossom twigs. Beside the vessel is a silver platter with hand soap, lotion and a bar of soap and there is also a glass jar with cotton wool inside.

The room has white brick tiles, keeping it clean and fresh, and Karen added the caption: "Bathroom touches [love heart emoji]."

Karen shared a look inside one of the property's bathrooms

A recent look inside the property revealed the Prince of Wales room in all its glory. The room is not used by the current Prince of Wales, Prince William, but rather a former one, that of King Edward VII.

The space features a very grand four-poster bed, a large fireplace and armchair alongside a footstool.

Charles and Karen often share updates from Althorp

Charles explained: "One of the most dramatic and memorable rooms at Althorp is the Prince of Wales bedroom, named in honour of Edward, Prince of Wales (Queen Victoria's eldest son and heir) following his visit to the estate in 1863.

"We're embarking on a major renovation that will peel back some of the more modern elements of the room, returning it to the way it looked over a century ago."

Althorp is also famed for its poignant Oval Lake where the late Princess Diana is buried.

Diana is buried on the lake at Althorp

Diana's final resting place is only accessible via boat, as it's on an island in the centre of the lake. In Prince Harry's tell-all book Spare, he detailed how he and his wife Meghan Markle took the boat trip to pay their respects to his late mother.

Visitors to Althorp, when the property is open in the summer months, are unable to access Diana's gravesite. However, there is an onsite memorial area for the former Princess of Wales – a temple where people like to leave floral tributes and cards when they visit.

