Stacey Solomon celebrates upcycling success as she unveils Rose and Belle's fairytale room

The Loose Women star resides at Pickle Cottage with her husband Joe Swash and five kids

Stacey Solomon, 33, is a former singer, Loose Women presenter, dedicated mum and DIY aficionado, and the star has just unveiled her latest home project at Pickle Cottage.

Stacey has been hard at work on a beautiful room for her daughters, Rose and Belle. After removing a flower wall from Rose's old nursery, she sprayed them to change the colours from hot pink to dusty pink.

The mum-of-five then found the perfect alcove for the floral piece to be rehung, and Stacey also stapled the flowers to the ceiling of the arch, creating a stunning area.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon unveils her daughters' bedroom

As she revealed the epic display, Stacey wrote: "I also put Rose's mobile from her old room in here too. I'm so in love with it. I need to find or make a little chair and get some stationery ideas for in here."

The striking mobile matches the rose display, this time in white and blush shades and it looks perfect hanging in the centre of the alcove. Seemingly (and understandably) impressed by her efforts, Stacey added the word: "Done," alongside a big tick. Bravo from us!

© Instagram Stacey spray painted the flowers to change the colour

It was earlier last month that Stacey painted the firebreast in this room pink ready for the girls to move in.

© Photo: Instagram The family love their home

As well as her five children, Stacey shares her amazing £1.2million family abode with her husband Joe Swash, who has just left I'm A Celebrity… South Africa.

READ: How did I'm A Celebrity's Joe Swash meet his wife Stacey Solomon?

What is Stacey Solomon's Pickle Cottage like inside?

There is a mermaid-style family bathroom complete with two shell sculpted sinks and shimmering tiles, which looks like it's made for Instagram.

Their family bathroom is so beautiful

The garden is an amazing feature of the property, with highlights including a wooden walkway made from sleepers, a sweet playhouse for the kids and a vast swimming pool that Joe and Stacey have renovated.

Stacey's garden is idyllic

© Photo: Instagram The family have a massive outdoor pool

Stacey's iconic pink utility room in her former Essex home had quite the cult following, but this time Stacey went for pastel green cabinets from Wren Kitchen for her pretty and practical space. Plus, there's a sweet shelf that reads: "Pickle Cottage," above the farmhouse sink.

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals £17k eco-friendly upgrade to kitchen at Pickle Cottage

Check out the Solomon/Swash utility room

The lounge has been a big talking point among fans, and that's thanks to Stacey's genius sofa covers. Living with animals and children, the star is honest about the mess that can be made and her washable covers make all the difference.

The star has washable covers on her sofas

Stacey shared a picture of her gorgeoussofa with boucle covers in all its glory after the glow up, along with matching beige-coloured cushions.

The star penned: "Soooo many of you asking where these are from. They're from Amazon but I just looked and the price has shot up for some reason so I found a similar set, it's called 'Luxurlife high stretch sofa cover beige' & it's £28. I won't link it because they'll hike up their prices which I HATE."

The herringbone flooring gives the space a trendy feel and the panelling on the walls is also in Vogue right now.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories?Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.