Stacey Solomon's cute photos of solo trip with two youngest daughters get fans talking

The Loose Women star's fans were loving the beautiful family photos taken beside the Seine, flooding Stacey's Instagram account with comments about how adorable the star's little girls Rose, one, and baby Belle, two months, looked in the photos. Radiant Stacey, 33, was the vision of happiness in a candyfloss pink dress as she cradled her youngest child while her toddler Rose beamed alongside her – but all fans could talk about was Rose's iconic fashionista look.

Stacey’s Instagram followers were obsessed with Rose's adorable outfit, fawning overher green floral flares and her eye-catching mini Crocs.

Taking to the comments section, one follower wrote: "JUST SPOTTED ROSE IN CROCS OMG". Another shared: "STOP! Rose’s Flares," while a third enthused: "Rose is the vibe we should all aspire to be!"

The Sort Your Life Out star captioned the image: "Je t’adore Belle & Rose 48 hours in Paris With my girlies. What a crazy two days. Rose in Paris has been an absolute vibe. Now time to go back home to the boys and get daddy on those night feeds. To the moon and back Belle & Rose. Can’t wait to show you these memories of us when you’re older."

Stacey is clearly feeling refreshed following some much needed quality time with her little girls. The former X Factor favourite is also a mum to Zachary 14, Leighton, ten, and Rex, three, as well as being a step mum to husband Joe's son Harry, 15, so she usually has her hands full at home.

The down-to-earth couple reside in a £1.2million Essex mansion nicknamed ‘Pickle Cottage’.

Since moving into their Tudor-style property, DIY-savvy Stacey has put her own stamp on the interiors, creating a mermaid bathroom and pink nursery for Rose, among other amazing transformations.

Stacey surprised fans back in December when she announced she was expecting her third child with Joe, revealing she was already eight months pregnant.

Bursting with excitement, the doting mum told her followers: "Me + Him = [emojis of families] So grateful & can not believe I'm saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub @realjoeswash."

She later confirmed that the baby was due early 2023. "Coming soon… Much sooner than we thought [laughing face emoji]," the TV star wrote.

"When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn't leave us with very long left."

Responding to fan comments, Stacey confirmed that she was pregnant when she tied the knot with Joe last summer.

"For those saying you knew when we got married [laughing face emoji] well you could have let us know Poirot," she quipped.

