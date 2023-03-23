Stacey Solomon's major overhaul at Pickle Cottage weeks after giving birth

Stacey Solomon, 33, has a busy life at her beautiful home, Pickle Cottage with her five children, and on Wednesday the star announced a major change that sees her become even busier!

The Loose Women presenter has set about switching up the children's rooms, with the youngest two, Rose and Belle, set to share a room and Rex to have his own space.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon tears down daughter Rose's flower wall

Loading the player...

The first clip saw Stacey remove the flower wall from Rose's all-pink room, and she reassured fans that it will be reassembled in the new room.

The presenter admitted that her son has now grown out of the panda-themed room she initially did for him, so it'll be interesting to see where her creativity will take her this time with a brand new look.

Stacey called it "Project room swap," and we're just as excited as the children to see the new rooms!

Stacey has now removed Rose's flower wall

While attention may have turned to the youngest of the clan for the bedroom swaps, Stacey's eldest had the limelight on Tuesday when he turned 15.

Zachary's birthday was celebrated by Stacey with a heartfelt video which included incredible personal clips from over the years.

"Look How Far We've Come My Baby [crying emoji] 15 Wonderful Years of You Zachy. Thank you for everything Zach.

"You are all our rock. I cannot even believe how quickly it's gone and what a kind caring young man you've become. I'm so proud of you. To the moon and back, always my darling."

Loose Women star Stacey has five kids

Stacey's loyal fans shed tears of joy after watching the emotional video. "Crying happy tears [heart-eye emoji] Happy Birthday Zach," wrote one, and another added: "Balling like a baby [crying emoji] this is beautiful."

LOOK: Stacey Solomon's babies Rose and Belle melt hearts in cute pink outfits

On Mother's Day, the Loose Women star penned a heartfelt message about becoming a young mum and how she initially got judged. She also wrote to her children, saying: "You are all my biggest blessings. My greatest achievements. Every single one of you has made me who I am. I’m so grateful for you all. And it’s the biggest privilege raising you all. Forever my little pickles. To the moon and back always."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.