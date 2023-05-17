Inside RuPaul's epic Beverly Hills mansion complete with disco room

The host of RuPaul’s Drag Race opened up his glorious home

RuPaul, the Emmy-winning iconic host of RuPaul's Drag Race, recently offered fans a glimpse into his lavish Beverly Hills mansion, which he shares with his husband Georges LeBar.

The home, showcased in Architectural Digest's Open Home series on May 16, is a testament to the glamour that surrounds the star both on the Drag Race stage and in his personal life.

MORE: RuPaul Charles makes Emmys history with Drag Race win

The stunning residence boasts various rooms curated to specific themes, including a fabulous disco room. "We love music and we love to dance," RuPaul said, displaying the 26 disco balls suspended from the ceiling.

"When I was coming up, there was always a place that said cocktails, dancing. That doesn't happen anymore, so we decided we needed a disco in our house, and this is it."

The groovy atmosphere extends beyond the disco room, with a "Hollywood Regency Dorothy Draper-inspired fireplace" and walls adorned with iconic faces from disco history, such as Billie Holiday, Grace Jones, and Diana Ross. RuPaul remarked: "They are all beautiful and inspire us to dance and move around."

Known for his legendary ensembles, RuPaul's closet space is nothing short of spectacular.

NEXT: Joanna Gaines shares glimpse inside stunning kitchen as she prepares for major milestone

The mansion features a vast walk-in closet and a separate area dedicated to his drag costumes. "We took two bedrooms and turned them into my closet, and I've got everything in here," he said, as the camera panned over his vibrant wardrobe.

"It's kind of like a historical artifact. Every shopping trip I've ever gone on—even Lil Jon's—are documented right here in this very room."

In addition to his impressive closet, the home includes a powder room adorned with green silk and gold leaf wallpaper, complete with Victorian-era silhouette figures of RuPaul's profile in various wigs.

"The house is a touchstone to remind me to inspire people to feel the magic that's seemingly so elusive these days," he explained. "It's meant to be whimsical and fun. None of it is to be taken too seriously."

The kitchen features a striking black and white color scheme, with pops of orange and floral motifs that RuPaul called "very bold."

He highlighted the black and white stained floors, which complement the marble tables in the kitchen.

"It just makes me happy, and if you can't be happy in your own home, how the hell [are] you gonna be happy anywhere else?" he mused.

Despite the grandeur of the mansion, RuPaul prefers intimate gatherings over extravagant soirées.

"I entertain on television, not at my house," he stated. "When you live such a public life, you need boundaries."

The home also houses an at-home production office with black and white walls, photos, and a pop of color from green seating. The property boasts a classic bar, a pool with black and white striped chaises, and an outdoor black and white dining area.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.