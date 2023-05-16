Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban expand lavish Australian property portfolio to $27.5million with latest purchase

The Pretty Little Lies actress and country crooner are on a property spree!

Nicole Kidman, the Oscar-winning Hollywood icon, and her husband, country music superstar Keith Urban, have been making waves in the global real estate scene.

The couple, who call Nashville, Tennessee their home, have a growing real estate portfolio that spans continents.

One of their most notable investments is in the picturesque harbourside locale of Milsons Point, Sydney.

RELATED: Keith Urban teases move to UK with Nicole Kidman

Despite their Nashville base, their deep-rooted connection to Australia has seen their investment in Sydney's property market reach staggering heights.

Their latest acquisition, a luxurious three-bedroom apartment on level 15 of the landmark Latitude building, has taken their total investment in this single building to an astounding $27.5million.

© Photo: Instagram Nicole at one of her properties

RELATED: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban buy incredible Tribeca apartment

This purchase, which is just a stone's throw away from Kidman's mother's home on Sydney's lower north shore, solidifies their attachment to the city.

But the Latitude building isn't just a regular fixture in their portfolio. It holds the couple's crowning glory - a penthouse they bought from entrepreneur Mark Bouris for $6million back in 2009.

© Photo: Instagram Nicole and Keith often visit Sydney

MORE: Nicole Kidman's sprawling Australian farmhouse is a world of its own

They later combined this with a neighboring $7million apartment in 2012, creating a luxurious super-spread that serves as their personal haven during their Sydney visits.

Adding to these are three other apartments, acquired for $2.68million, $2.78million, and $1.35million in recent years, the couple's interest in Sydney real estate is clear and growing.

However, the couple's real estate prowess extends beyond the Australian shores. Shortly after their wedding in 2006, they purchased their first shared home, a 36-acre country spread in Franklin, Tennessee.

This immensely private property, which was listed for $2.45million, features a red-brick main house, a separate guest cottage, and a long drive through wooded terrain leading up to the main residence.

The couple finally sold the property in 2018, after two years on the market, for $2.7million.

In the same year, they added a more extravagant property to their portfolio - a $3.47million mansion in the ritzy gated community of Northumberland, Nashville.

Known as the Queen of Northumberland, this two-acre property boasts a 10,925-square-foot main house with seven bedrooms, eight full and two half bathrooms, a home theater, a 30-foot-long hobby room, and expansive common areas perfect for hosting. The landscaped grounds also feature amenities such as a large swimming pool and tennis courts.

The couple considers this their primary residence.

That same year, the pair took their real estate venture to the West Coast, purchasing a $4.7 million contemporary home in the coveted Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood of Los Angeles.

This 3,977-square-foot home reveals a primarily stone-and-concrete structure with a flat-top roof, a second-floor wraparound deck, and shaded patio areas for enjoying the warm outdoors.

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith brought the PDA to the Met Gala carpet

Their Australian real estate journey began with the purchase of a rustic farm called Bunya Hill in Sutton Forest, New South Wales. This 110-acre property, with a Georgian mansion built in 1878, was the backdrop for Nicole’s interview with Vogue.

The actor’s whirlwind tour of the place gave fans a rare glimpse into the famously private couple’s living quarters.

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"

Stateside, they own a luxury apartment in NYC’s West Chelsea neighborhood, purchased for $10 million. This property is best known for its high security and Sky Garage, a futuristic car elevator that brings vehicles to parking spaces on the 10th floor.

With three bedrooms, two terraces, and an impressive double-height great room with a 23-foot cathedral ceiling, this apartment offers not just luxury but also the convenience and privacy of a suburban home right in the heart of the city.

Not one to miss out on a real estate opportunity, the couple further diversified their portfolio during the early months of the pandemic.

They purchased a two-bedroom pied-à-terre in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood for $3.5million.

Perfectly suited for the paparazzi-shy couple, this unit is situated in a landmarked building by architects McKim, Mead, and White and features separate entrances, arched windows, wide-plank oak floors, tall ceilings, and oversized windows providing ample natural light.

Keith Urban teases huge family move with Nicole Kidman and children

Nicole and Keith’s real estate portfolio is as diverse and impressive as their respective careers.

Their investments reflect not just their financial acumen but also their personal stories, interests, and their desire for comfortable and private homes.

As Nicole told Harper’s Bazaar in 2018, "Keith and I are very good at immediately clicking off because we have a really good life in Nashville that’s very simple, quiet, and nourishing because we’ve made it like that.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.