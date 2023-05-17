Stacey Solomon pre-empts negative comments over simple home decision

Loose Women star Stacey is raising her five children at Pickle Cottage with husband Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon, 33, is raising her five children at her idyllic country home, Pickle Cottage and on Tuesday she shared the potentially controversial decision to hang her washing out between two trees in the garden.

Anticipating her fans' reaction, Stacey penned: "I love this time of year, where you can finally hang outside. The woods in summer is heaven. And no the birds don't poop on my washing and it's not full of bugs after."

The video clip is a timelapse of Stacey pegging up her washed clothes on lines hung in a woodland area of her vast estate.

We're sure the X Factor star is glad to be back home after she had to leave her husband and kids, Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle, behind for a few days for work purposes.

Ahead of her departure, Stacey had a candid chat with her 5.6 million followers and when one of them asked how she was finding life with five children she explained the current situation.

"It's been incredible, so amazing, I can't believe I'm lucky enough to say I'm a mum of five… I go back to filming away, starting from tomorrow so that's going to be really hard, and I feel a bit emotional about it."

Despite being on maternity leave, the mum-of-five has not put her feet up for the past few months, in fact, she's been keeping up her upcycling successes.

Recently, Stacey revealed the beautiful room she is creating for her daughters, Rose and Belle. After removing a flower wall from Rose's old nursery, she sprayed them to change the colours from hot pink to dusty pink and then rehung them in a perfect alcove.

The property is reportedly worth £1.2 million, and it is an utter sanctuary for the family with gorgeous features and plenty of space.

Stacey Solomon's pool

The cover has been taken off the family's outdoor pool ready for the summer months ahead, and last year they enjoyed plenty of sun-soaked days outside.

Stacey Solomon's bathroom

Pickle Cottage's main bathroom is a shimmering mermaid haven. The dazzling space has two shell sculpted sinks and mesmerising tiles, creating a luxurious feel. Hotel-esque touches include rolled up towels and lavish fittings. We love it!

Stacey Solomon's home office

The presenter's home office doesn't escape her DIY touches as she has a large wing-type display of pampas grass on the wall, with a quote that reads: "Let your dreams be your wings."

Below the unique artwork is Stacey's white and wood desk with funky handles on the drawers either side.

