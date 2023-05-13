Stacey Solomon reveals Joe Swash's heartfelt gesture following emotional return to work

Stacey Solomon is filming a new project three months after welcoming her baby daughter, Belle, with her husband Joe Swash. Earlier this week – in the run-up to her departure from Pickle Cottage – the TV star revealed that she was feeling "emotional" about leaving her husband and their five children for work, but Joe's latest gesture has left her beaming.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Loose Women star revealed the sweet WhatsApp messages that she'd received from Joe, which included a candid family video. See what he sent her below…

WATCH: Joe Swash's thoughtful gesture to Stacey Solomon

Prior to the clip of Stacey with their children Rex, Rose and Belle, fans were shown a quick glimpse of Joe's texts. They read: "Took this video of you before you went to work. Girls are having a sleep and can't stop watching it. We love you bub. Go and smash it today like you smash everything. Just look at you. You're our [expletive] superwoman."

He continued: "I'm gonna do better with the washing I promise. You won't even know we've worn clothes. Also, this song came on my Instagram when I was flicking through. It made me think of you."

© Instagram Joe made Stacey's day after he sent her the most thoughtful messages and a home video

Reacting to her husband's WhatsApp messages, Stacey revealed just how happy they'd made her. Alongside the video, she wrote: "Just Because. It was my first day back to filming away since I had Belle and starting a whole new job and this just made my whole day. I know this is not a very exciting reel but it made me smile so much. It really is the little, moments.

"And yes I'm chomping on a whole boiled egg because I haven't been able to dip my soldiers in since 2008 when I became a mum. P.S this was the song Joe sent to me on that message. I'm not suggesting that I'm "simply the best."

© Anthony Harvey Joe and Stacey met in 2010 and started dating in 2016

The definition of couple goals, Joe and Stacey actually met on the set of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2010, after she was crowned Queen of the Jungle. Six years after they first met, rumours of a romance between the pair began to circulate. The couple were spotted out and about in January 2016 and it wasn't long before they confirmed their romance.

Two years later, in February 2018, the couple moved in together along with Stacey's two sons, Leighton and Zachary. The TV stars have since welcomed three children together: baby Belle, Rex, three and Rose, one. Stacey is also a doting mum to Zachary 14, and Leighton, ten, from previous relationships, and is step-mum to Joe's son, Harry, 15.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe with Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle

In his recent stint on I'm A Celebrity South Africa – which was filmed in 2022 – Joe made viewers emotional after he talked about his family life with Stacey. "Honestly, I genuinely feel like I'm the biggest winner ever from anyone who's done this show," he told his fellow campmates.

"It gave me my wife, my kids, a career for over a decade. Growing up, all I wanted to be was a dad and have a family. The jungle came along and I met my wife on the jungle. I have two amazing kids, me and Stacey have had since we've been in the jungle. I feel like I've won this already. I don't know where I would be without it. I'd just be that dude that was on EastEnders years ago. Now, I'm Stacey Solomon's husband."

Keep scrolling for more photos of Stacey and Joe's adorable family...

© Instagram The family getting ready to jet off on holiday

© Instagram Stacey and Joe enjoying their date night while on holiday Abu Dhabi

© Photo: Instagram Stacey and Joe's daughters Rose and Belle

© Instagram Stacey and Joe after welcoming baby Belle

Stacey posing with her mini-me fashionista daughter Rose and baby Belle

