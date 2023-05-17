Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's overnight intruder situation at family home revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were alerted to a middle-of-the-night intruder outside the gates of their home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly experienced a scary disruption at their Montecito family home on Monday, TMZ have reported.

A man was arrested after he was seen lurking outside the gates of their private estate. It is believed that the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office was notified of the potential security breach around 2am.

This is not the first time that the Sussexes have been targeted by criminals looking to gain access into their home, which they share with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

HELLO! have contacted Prince Harry and Meghan's representatives for comment.

What security do Prince Harry and Meghan have at their mansion?

Firstly, the Sussexes have an in-person security team, one of which was the one to alert the authorities of their recent breach.

Their property is stunning inside and out

It is also reported that their family residence benefits from a very long driveway, so there is some way from the main gates to the actual residence. Part of the sweeping drive has been featured in the couple's Netflix docuseries.

It is highly likely that the family will also use a camera and alarm security system to keep their property safe.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple have put security measures in place

Forbes has reported that the Sussexes annual security bill could reach an eye-watering $3million.

What is do Prince Harry and Meghan's home like?

The couple moved into their £11million mansion in Montecito in 2020, and since then fans have been given glimpses inside the abode. Their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan was a major opportunity to see their residence and family life up close.

The family bought the home with a games room

It is officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock and it used to be listed on the rental platform Giggster for people to hire out for shoots and events, revealing spaces inside such as the games room and the wine cellar.

The heart of the home is their stunning kitchen, and it is where their son Archie likes to get involved in the baking. They also have a beautiful lounge that's impeccably decorated.

Archie loves baking in the kitchen with Meghan's niece

Outside, the family also has a vast swimming pool and a giant play area for the kids.

© Giggster Harry and Meghan's hotel-worthy pool

Meghan told The Cut that they fell in love with the property instantly: "We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

Harry has made virtual appearances from home too

The Sussexes no longer have a UK base as they have not renewed the lease on Frogmore Cottage after it was reported King Charles asked them to give it up. The jury is still out on who may be residing in the cottage next.

