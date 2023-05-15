Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden is a utopia in brand-new photo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in sunny Montecito with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given a few glimpses into their idyllic home life since moving to Montecito in 2020.

The Sussexes share their £11 million sprawling estate with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and in a new photo shared by Meghan on Mother's Day it looks more idyllic than ever.

Meghan's photo, posted on the couple's Archewell Instagram feed (@archewell_sussex_), was a reshared picture of herself and friend Kelly McKee Zajfen that Kelly posted to pay tribute to Meghan.

The pair are standing in matching community motherhood T-shirts and the background is a postcard-worthy garden. The verdant trees and perfectly mowed lawn are pristine and there is a flower bed full of thriving shrubbery.

While the photo hasn't been credited as being taken in the royals' backyard, it seems likely as the surroundings are rather familiar.

It's not the first time we've been treated to a look at the couple's envy-inducing garden as they posed in their outdoor space for their TIME cover in 2021.

Plus, their Netflix documentary, eponymously named, Harry & Meghan, had quite a few glimpses of their seemingly endless garden.

There was one sweet moment caught on camera when Harry carried Archie when he was a baby, showing him the flowers blooming in their grounds.

Another family scene was captured when a pregnant Meghan set up an Easter egg hunt for her son Archie alongside Harry and her mother Doria.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan have an idyllic garden

The trail was laid out around their stream and beautiful flowerbeds in the grounds of their huge private estate.

Within the 7.38 acres of land there is also a family swimming pool, a chicken coop and a huge adventure playground ideal for the little ones.

The couple's garden is perfectly pruned

The Duchess has previously revealed they fell in love with the property at first sight. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a UK home?

The Sussexes have recently given up the lease on their UK home of Frogmore Cottage which is located in Windsor, so they no longer have an official UK residence. Harry and Meghan raised Archie for the first few months of his life at the property before they made the move to Canada and then Montecito.

Harry and Meghan no longer lease Frogmore Cottage

The Netflix docuseries also gave fans a look inside their former home including the property's amazing kitchen and their hotel-worthy bathroom during one of Archie's bathtimes. While it is much smaller in size than their current vast estate, it is certainly very beautiful.

The cottage has a beautiful cooking space

It's situated in front of an incredible lake and Grade-II listed Frogmore House, where the royals hosted their wedding reception in May 2018.

The property had a whole renovation in 2019 costing the Sovereign Grant a reported £2.4million, and the couple then repaid back the money.

Archie enjoying bathtime at Frogmore Cottage

It is believed the property remains vacant, despite rumours suggesting that King Charles has requested his brother Prince Andrew leave Royal Lodge and downsize to the nearby cottage.

