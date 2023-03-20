Lorraine baffled by 'strange' actions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The ITV presenter shared her opinion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home has been in the news lately since it was revealed the couple will not renew the lease on the Windsor property this year, and it recently transpired that the royal couple did not pay rent on the home at all since they paid back their £2.4million renovations.

Discussing the topic on Monday, Lorraine passed comment on the couple's decisions, explaining she could "never understand" their choices.

The mother-of-one said: "I can never understand why people put in new kitchens or they put in things when it's not going to be their house. It's a strange one isn't it that they spent so much money on that house."

The palace's opinion on the matter of the Sussexes not paying rent is that the money they ploughed into renovations will now add to the property's value so they have paid their way sufficiently.

The couple are not renewing their UK lease

Now that Harry and Meghan have moved their belongings out of the home, talk has turned to who will live there next. Rumours suggest that Prince Andrew could be asked to downsize from his Royal Lodge home that is also in Windsor, but we shall see.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes have fully settled stateside with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The family have everything they could possibly need on their sprawling £11million mansion in Montecito, including a massive playpark, an outdoor swimming pool and a vast kitchen where we've seen Archie baking in their Netflix docuseries.

The couple have a beautiful home stateside

Other highlights of their stunning property include the wine cellar, games room and his and hers home office where the couple work on their Archewell foundation together.

The grand house is officially known as the Chateau of Riven Rock and the couple took out a mortgage on the home after putting down a deposit to secure the place they fell in love with.

