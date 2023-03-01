Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving Frogmore Cottage is 'private family matter' The Windsor property was the couple's first marital home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look increasingly less likely to return to the UK in the future.

And it seems they will no longer have access to their house in Britain - Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The ten-bedroom property was the couple's first marital home following their royal wedding in 2018 and was a grace-and-favour gift from the late Queen.

The property had a whole renovation in 2019 costing the Sovereign Grant a reported £2.4million, which the couple subsequently paid back. Here's how they did it...

Now, however, it seems their ties to the cottage have come to an end. This week, it was reported that King Charles has instead offered the property to Prince Andrew amid claims he will have to move out of Royal Lodge.

Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, are said to be making arrangements for their remaining belongings to be shipped to their home in Montecito, California.

The Sun has reported that Charles began the process of moving the couple out of the property in the days following the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare.

HELLO! understands the decision was a "private family matter".

Fans were given glimpses inside Frogmore in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, with Meghan seen painting her nails in the kitchen and the couple seen sharing a kiss while she perches on a kitchen worktop.

Their most recent stay there was in the summer of 2022; they were in residence there for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations – they celebrated Lilibet's first birthday at the same time – and later ahead of their European visits in early September.

Prior to that, Meghan and Harry had offered the cottage to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank ahead of the birth of their first baby, son August.

It's situated in front of an incredible lake and near to Grade-II listed Frogmore House, where the royals hosted their wedding reception in May 2018.

