Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in 'near catastrophic car chase' in New York

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers, the couple's spokesperson confirmed.

The incident occurred after Meghan received a Woman of Vision award at the Ms. Foundation for Women's annual gala on Tuesday night.

In a statement, the spokesperson said: "Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

The couple made their first public appearance at the glitzy bash since Prince Harry attended King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in London earlier this month.

Meghan remained in Montecito with the couple's children, Prince Archie, four, and one-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Harry made a swift return to California following his father's coronation in order to be back to celebrate Archie's fourth birthday, which also fell on 6 May.

In a speech at the awards ceremony, Meghan, who wowed in a gold dress by Johanna Ortiz, said: "Because of this foundation, so many of our youth have been instilled with self-worth and limitless possibility no matter their race, gender, class, sexual orientation, disability or age. Your collective work in pursuit of a world where every person is truly valued is nothing short of awe inspiring."

Teresa C. Younger, the Ms. Foundation president and CEO, said in her introduction speech for Meghan: “Her core belief that representation matters, and her connection to community through the lens of learning, healing, and inspiring have helped define her as a cultural catalyst for positive change.

"Tonight we are thrilled to recognize Meghan’s strength, resilience, passion and tenacity, which is critical to building a better world for our mothers and grandmothers, our children and their children, and ourselves."

