'I'm an interiors expert and here's how to create a luxe home on a budget'

Instagram and Pinterest have us longing for picture-perfect homes with gorgeous interiors and sometimes the budget can only allow for high street buys and second-hand furniture. Interiors pro Lisa Dawson is here to tell you that it is possible to achieve a luxe looking home without spending big. Lisa is part of eBay's latest launch, their Better Than New homeware hub where they sell pre-loved homewares, and here is her ultimate advice...

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­1. Plan it out

The first step to creating a home that looks good but that doesn't cost the earth is to plan it out. Create an online moodboard (Powerpoint or Canva are both excellent for this) so that you can see how items will work together in the space. Take photographs of what you have and want to include the room; add in new finds and considered paint colours to see if it gels. Top Tip: Use Pinterest to narrow down what you really love and then take it from there.

Online moodboards are ideal for planning

2. Shop your own home

Your home is full of things that you love, so take a trip around your rooms as if they are shops. See what you have that would work in the newly designed space. A favourite vase, a treasured artwork, a pretty bowl – moving them around can give these pieces a new lease of life and add to the feel of the room. Don't stop at accessories either – swapping around your furniture can refresh your space and give it a whole new look. Top Tip: Try not to buy pieces only suited to one room – flexible purchases are great investments.

3. Multitasking furniture

Styling your home can be quite overwhelming but fear not - often we have pieces we already own items that will work in multiple ways. A vintage sideboard, for example, is excellent for a living or dining room, it can also work equally well as a console in a hallway or even as a dressing table with a mirror added to the top. A vintage drinks trolley is one of the most flexible pieces to invest in – perfect as a display side table with a lamp and books beneath, or a home for a record player and LPs or simply style it up with your favourite drinks bottles and glasses. Top Tip: When you're considering a new purchase, head to the eBay and the Better Than New hub to find preloved investment pieces that you can use throughout your space.

4. Upcycle the old

Upcycling is a brilliant way to bring new life to a piece that's looking past its prime and it's a great way to up the ante style wise without spending a fortune. Bored of your kitchen? Paint the cupboards and then add the luxe factor with new hardware – just swapping the handles can transform your kitchen from boring to brilliant. Wall tiles are expensive to remove and replace but a tin of tile paint can update the look in a flash. A tired bookcase can be sanded down and restained, or even painted. Top Tip: Keep tester pots and wallpaper samples stored for when you get the urge to upcycle so you don’t need to buy new.

Upcycle your furniture to give it a new lease of life

5. Juxtapose old and new

The best styled rooms have a combination of preloved pieces alongside well-chosen new items and the trick is to juxtapose – a vintage sideboard with a modern typography print above looks super cool, for instance. Or a contemporary velvet sofa atop a preloved Persian rug looks perfect. It's the clash of old and new that makes it work and adds ultimate luxe factor. Top Tip: Create the perfect tablescape by combining a contemporary tablecloth and napkins with vintage glassware and layered vintage plates.

6. Create focal points

All rooms need a focal point but what do you if there isn't an obvious one? Look at the bones of your home to see what you can draw attention to. Is there a gorgeous window with a view? A good expanse of wall perfect for creating a gallery? Or maybe your room has a high ceiling for a large feature central light. Create your own focal points by curating corners and shelves to draw the eye. A chair, a lamp and a few pictures can turn a boring corner into something cosy. One glass vase alone looks a little boring; combined with several others in the same colour or material, it becomes a collection. Top Tip: Use stacked vintage or coffee table books as an accessory prop to add height and colour to your styling displays.

7. Layer it up

To get the luxe look, you need to add layers and texture to your space, and this is easy to do. You want your rooms to feel welcoming and comfortable so bring in the textiles. Jute and vintage patterned rugs are great investments that can work in any space and are eternally flexible and stylish. If your windows are less than pretty, then consider curtains over blinds in luxe fabrics to make your space feel cocooned. Top Tip: Layer your sofas with cosy throws and cushions which you can swap up and around as the seasons change.

Add elements of the outdoors in your home like twigs and branches

8. Bring the outside in

Plants and greenery are the best way to finish a room and add the beauty of nature to your home. It's proven that plants can have a positive impact on our mental and physical health and they are also an economic way to add interest to your home. Use trailing plants to add height and go for easy care options such as monstera, yukkas and philodendrons which give lots of leafage and are almost impossible to kill off. Grow your own greenery if you can, rather than heading to the florist. Top Tip: Eucalyptus, rosemary and hydrangeas cut from your own garden will fill your home with both scent and style.

