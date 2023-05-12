11 bedside lamps to bring ambience & style to your bedroom

When it comes to curating your perfect bedroom, nothing adds ambience like lighting. Often a focal point of the room, choosing the perfect bedside lamp is not to be overlooked. It can be just the finishing touch you need to bring together your chosen decor style.

Whether you’re looking for something minimalistic in neutral tones, a bold and colourful design or a vintage-look piece, we’ve searched the internet to find the very best bedside table lamps to shop now.

From M&S to Anthropologie and The White Company to Dunelm, scroll on to shop the edit.