11 bedside lamps to bring ambience & style to your bedroom

When it comes to curating your perfect bedroom, nothing adds ambience like lighting. Often a focal point of the room, choosing the perfect bedside lamp is not to be overlooked. It can be just the finishing touch you need to bring together your chosen decor style.
Whether you’re looking for something minimalistic in neutral tones, a bold and colourful design or a vintage-look piece, we’ve searched the internet to find the very best bedside table lamps to shop now.
From M&S to Anthropologie and The White Company to Dunelm, scroll on to shop the edit.
The White Company Clayton Bedside Table Lamp
If you’re looking for chic minimalism, head to The White Company. There’s a whole range of bedside lamps in neutral colours with clear and stone bases that will complement any colour palette and last you for years.
Oliver Bonas Mahina Bedside Lamp
Each one of these stunning ombre Oliver Bonas lamps is unique. They’re dipped into a pool of hand-mixed reactive glaze - a process which is then repeated on the opposite side to fuse the tonal hues together.
Urban Outfitters Mini Glass Bedside Table Lamp
Urban Outfitters’ mini glass table lamp emits the perfect warm glow for bedtime reading.
John Lewis Baldwin Bedside Table Lamp
If you're going for an industrial aesthetic, John Lewis has this bedside lamp with a fully adjustable dome shade. It comes complete with a rotary dimming function.
Habitat Abas Bubble Glass Bedside Table Lamp
Clear bases are always stylish and so versatile. This bedside table lamp from Habitat is one of the most affordable we’ve found.
H&M Home Pleated-Shade Bedside Table Lamp
We can always count on H&M Home for affordable luxury, like this retro bedside lamp with a cranked metal base.
Soho Home Etta Ceramic Bedside Table Lamp
Bring a little bit of Soho Farmhouse to your own home with this hand-pleated and stitched linen bedside table lamp.
Anthropologie Lulu Bedside Table Lamp
For a lamp in dusky pink, you won't find better than Anthropologie's stunning Lulu table lamp.
M&S Madrid Curved Bedside Table Lamp
Marks & Spencer's modern bedside lamp features a soft velvet shade in royal blue or emerald green, offset with a curved wire base.
Cox & Cox Bedside Table Lamp
The terrazzo speckling of this gorgeous bedside lamp from Cox & Cox will add a colourful contrast to elevate an otherwise neutral bedroom palette.
Dunelm Dorma Bedford Bedside Table Lamp
You can find so many bargains at Dunelm. This timeless table lamp features an elegant antique-style base and looks far more expensive than its price tag.