Sarah Ferguson reveals what playtime is like with grandchildren August and Sienna

Sarah Ferguson often shares small snippets into her personal life, particularly endearing new details of her royal grandchildren.

Her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie, 32, welcomed her first child, a boy called August, in February 2021, while eldest daughter Princess Beatrice, 33, had baby Sienna with husband Edoardo Mozzi in September 2021.

Speaking with well-known entrepreneur, investor and funder of UK-based SMEs, Matt Haycox, on his podcast, the royal grandmother was asked about the one piece of advice she would give her grandchildren about "life, business and future".

To which, Sarah replied: "Well, August is 15 months and Sienna is eight months. I look at them already and I communicate with them... But I look at them and I think, 'Oh goodness, always allow a child - or in my case, my grandchildren - to be who they are."

Princess Eugenie, husband Jack and son August

Of their playtime habits, she added: "You know, if August wants to play with trains and tractors, he can but if he wants to play with Barbies, that's okay too. And at the moment, Sienna wants to play with cuddly teddy bears and very pink things. But if she wants to go play with trains and tractors, well then they can share, can't they? So that's all good.

"I think that my advice to not just my grandchildren, but to my children too, is [to ask], 'How do you feel? Does this make you happy? Do you feel like you are doing it because you wish to or are you trying to please or are you trying to overachieve? Where are you in all of this?"

Mum Sarah with daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

Reflecting on when she was growing up, Sarah recalled: "I was brought up with, "Oh, don't ever think of yourself. You're too selfish.' And of course, then you never think of yourself and then you go make endless wrong decisions and take the wrong roads."

She continued: "I teach my grandchildren the same way as I've taught my two beautiful girls who are the best ambassadors for good mothering because I'm a darn good mum."

