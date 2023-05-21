Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters' childhood home is too idyllic for words

The country singing sensations raised their three children in Nashville, Tennessee

Country star Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill share three daughters, Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, and the trio clearly grew up in a beautiful home.

In a snapshot shared on Instagram, Tim gave a glimpse of the family residence as he took some time out to relax before returning to the stage.

In the photo, the singer was dressed down in a gray polo shirt and matching pants and baseball cap and wore glasses as he studied the book he was holding.

Tim appeared absorbed by the volume, Isabel Wilkerson's The Warmth of Other Suns. He sat at a white table, while in the background a large window looked out onto a spectacular and secluded garden, featuring what appeared to be the edge of the pool and some beautiful foliage.

© Instagram Tim and Faith share a beautiful home in Nashville

The star captioned his post: "Finally reading @isabelwilkerson’s first book, The Warmth of Other Suns. Such a rich historical piece and inspiring message!! What’s on your summer reading list…"

He was deluged with replies, including one comment which read: "'Warmth' should be required reading in high school or college," and: "Thanks, I was looking for my next read."

© Instagram Tim with daughter Gracie as a toddler

While their children have since moved out, Tim and Faith continue to reside in their five-bedroom, ten-bathroom mansion in Nashville, Tennessee.

© Getty Tim and Faith are country music icons

Their daughter Gracie now lives in New York, and recently shared a glimpse of her apartment in the city.

The 26-year-old posted a video on Instagram that showed her dancing around in her spacious living room while wearing a pair of knee-length monochrome striped shorts and an oversized sleeveless T-shirt that she tied into a knot at the front to showcase her physique.

© Instagram Gracie has a gorgeous view from her apartment

The open-plan room appears to be minimally decorated with a vintage vibe. There is an ornate chandelier hanging from the center of the ceiling, exposed brick walls, three large windows to let in plenty of natural light, and varnished wood floors.

© Getty Gracie has inherited her parents' singing talent

There are also high, white ceilings with exposed pipes, a gold-yellow sofa, red patterned armchair, and an ottoman with fringe detailing in the middle of the furniture.

Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie looked stylish as she posed in her bedroom

When she first moved in, Gracie appeared to reveal a different corner of the room, which boasted a red sofa and a marble coffee table, as well as a large house plant. There was also a giant mirror attached to one wall.

The talented singer also shared some photos on her Stories that showed off a section of her minimalist-style bathroom with rustic brick walls and a neutral color scheme.

© Getty Faith and Tim got engaged at a music festival

Again, previous photos have shown a two-tone, free-standing bathtub and a huge window with a sweeping view of Manhattan.

Proud parents Tim and Faith first met in 1994, while they were both performing in Nashville. At the time, they were both in relationships with other people, so nothing came to be.

© Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017 Tim and Faith Hill married in 2006

Two years later, the stars – who recently showed off their acting ability in the drama 1883 – were drawn together and their shared love for music sparked a romance after Faith joined Tim on his 1996 "Spontaneous Combustion" tour.

