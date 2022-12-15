Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and daughters pose for striking photos inside spectacular home Their house is another level

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw appear to have their children home for the holidays - and they're not doing things by halves.

The country music stars and their daughters, Audrey, Maggie and Gracie, gathered together for some celebratory photos in which they looked very different.

TRENDING NOW: Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate baby news ahead of Christmas concert

Gracie posted the snapshots to social media and they showed the group dolled up in 1920s-style outfits, and looking like gangsters, but with a twist.

WATCH: Tim McGraw shares the sweetest surprise for his daughters

Loading the player...

Gracie had donned a thick mustache which wore throughout the night as they seemingly impersonated characters from The Godfather.

The dimly lit snapshots made it difficult to see who was who - and Tim was even sporting a grey beard, and Faith looked 6ft tall in leg-lengthening attire.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's estranged husband's current relationship status on social media revealed

ALSO POPULAR: Michael Douglas shares heartfelt message to rarely-seen son - and they look like twins

But one thing that couldn't be missed was the enormous Christmas tree which almost reached the ceiling of their spectacular home.

Gracie shared photos of her family having a Godfather celebration

"Never go against the family," she captioned the snap, which was met with applause from fans who commented: "Make me an offer I can’t refuse," and, "could a family get any better looking."

Although the family spent Thanksgiving apart, Faith and Tim will be hopeful that they'll all be reunited for Christmas.

LOOK: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's daughter Gracie gives rare glimpse inside jaw-dropping NYC apartment

MORE: Dylan Dryer's NYC apartment will blow your mind - see inside

Their Nashville home will make the perfect scene for them to have a family get-together too.

Faith and Tim have an amazing home in Nashville

The duo live in a five-bedroom, ten-bathroom home which has 22,460-square-foot of space.

According to statista.com, the average US home is around 2,261 square feet, meaning their pad is ten times the size!

Now that their three daughters have all flown the nest – they have the expansive home all to themselves! Tim often gives fans a glimpse inside their house on social media, and to say that it could rival a palace is an understatement.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.