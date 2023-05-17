Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie shares unseen peek inside palatial NYC apartment – wow

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie gave fans a rare glimpse inside her luxury New York City apartment on Monday – and it has a style all of its own.

The 26-year-old posted a video on Instagram that showed her dancing around in her spacious living room while wearing a pair of knee-length monochrome striped shorts and an oversized sleeveless T-shirt that she tied into a knot at the front to show off her slim physique.

WATCH: Gracie McGraw dances inside stunning NYC apartment

The open-plan room appears to be minimally decorated but with a vintage vibe. There is an ornate chandelier hanging from the center of the ceiling, exposed brick walls, three large windows to let in plenty of natural light, and varnished wood floors.

There are also high, white ceilings with exposed pipes, a gold-yellow sofa, a red patterned armchair, and an ottoman with fringe detailing in the middle of the furniture. When she first moved in, Gracie appeared to reveal a different corner of the room, which boasted a red sofa and a marble coffee table, as well as a large house plant. There was also a giant mirror attached to one wall.

© Instagram Gracie's bathroom has a large window

The talented singer also shared some photos on her Stories that showed off a section of her minimalist-style bathroom with rustic brick walls and a neutral color scheme. Again, previous photos have shown a two-tone, free-standing bathtub and a huge window with a sweeping view of Manhattan.

Another photo appeared to be a throwback image as Gracie is sporting dark hair instead of her recently dyed blonde locks. She is standing in her kitchen which is filled with large pine furniture, a stainless-steel double fridge-freezer, and a pink chair on wheels.

© Instagram Gracie's kitchen has a double fridge-freezer

Since moving into her apartment last September, Gracie has been sharing plenty of photos from her new digs. At the time of her move, Gracie revealed that her home has a sprawling open-plan design. Gracie's bedroom, meanwhile, is incredibly cozy, with everything from a crochet blanket to a floral armchair placed by the window.

While it was a big change moving from Nashville to New York in 2021, Gracie now has her younger sister, Audrey, close by. The 21-year-old model moved to the city in 2022. Their middle sister, Maggie lives elsewhere but regularly comes to the Big Apple to visit both of her siblings.

© Instagram Gracie's bedroom features plenty of furniture

Gracie is likely super excited to have her own apartment, but Tim and Faith's daughter left behind a seriously impressive family home. The 1883 superstars live in Nashville, Tennessee in a five-bedroom, ten-bathroom home which has 22,460-square-foot of space. According to statista.com, the average US home is around 2,261 square feet, meaning their pad is 10 times the size.

Now that their three daughters have all flown the nest – they have the expansive home all to themselves. Tim often gives fans a glimpse inside their house on social media, and to say that it could rival a palace is an understatement.

See more photos of Gracie's NYC home below...

© Instagram Gracie's bedroom leads out to a long corridor with a full-length mirrow

© Instagram Gracie's bathroom boasts exposed brick

© Instagram Gracie has a gorgeous view from her apartment

© Instagram Gracie's home has an open plan design

