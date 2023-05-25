Princess Diana's childhood home has fans gushing over 'heavenly' and 'beautiful' updates

Earl Charles Spencer and his wife Karen reside at Althorp House where the late Princess was raised

Earl Charles Spencer and his wife Karen reside at the stunning Althorp House in Northamptonshire, which is where Princess Diana lived for part of her childhood, and fans adore their daily updates from the stately home.

Within a few hours, it was a double instalment of updates from the grand residence with both Charles and Karen taking to social media to share different parts of the property.

See the stunning videos:

WATCH: Earl Spencer and wife Karen's magical updates from Althorp

Karen's video clip, shared on Wednesday, revealed the exterior of the building covered in blossoming wisteria, and alongside it she wrote: "The Wisteria on this side of the house has taken quite a long time to get going. Happily Vasilios has worked his magic this year.

"The Spencer Family have been lucky enough to employ some incredibly talented gardeners in the last 500 years. We’ll be exploring some of that history in upcoming episodes of Spencer 1508. You can go to Spencer1508.com to learn more."

© Getty The late Princess Diana used to live at Althorp

Fans marvelled at the postcard-worthy display, leaving their comments below the clip. One wrote: "This is such a remarkable wall of Wisteria climbing the 2nd floor walls. I am so glad Vadilios has been able to work his magic again! The Wisteria flower stems look large! Thank you for sharing!! Beautiful!" and another added: "I think it's breathtaking as a lot of homes have in Great Britain have such beautiful foliage adorning their exteriors. I can't wait to visit in the future!"

The next morning, her husband Charles was up bright and early capturing the stable block in the first light. The idyllic sound of birds and bells could be heard in the background as the camera panned across the pristine scene. Uninterrupted blue skies were overhead, and the lawn looked impeccably mowed.

© Spencer1508 The footings for the old boat house at the Oval Lake

Charles penned: "Perfect start to the day," on top of the magical clip. "Beautiful. You’re very lucky to wake up there [every] morning!" commented one fan, and another follower added: "Birds and bells – heavenly."

Althorp is undergoing some major renovations within the grounds, with the couple looking to restore and revive many historical features.

The Lady of the House, Karen, shares weekly updates on the property via her newsletter, Spencer 1508, and she recently revealed that there has been an exciting discovery at the Oval Lake.

Charles loves spending time at the lake

The property's iconic lake is famed for being the place where Princess Diana is buried, and it is a special feature of the amazing estate.

Karen revealed that they have uncovered the footings for an old boat house underneath the mesmerising water, and they may even be looking to restore it in the future.

