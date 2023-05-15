Karen Spencer makes incredible discovery at Oval Lake where Princess Diana is buried

There has been a unique sighting in the lake at Althorp House, where Earl Spencer lives with his wife and daughter

Earl Charles Spencer lives at Althorp House with his wife Karen and it is where he grew up alongside his sisters which included Princess Diana.

The Earl has been dedicatedly restoring the property ever since he took it over, and he and his wife like to share updates from the historic property.

WATCH: Charles Spencer's serene video of the Oval Lake

Recently, Lady of the House Karen started a weekly newsletter to give fans a unique look inside the goings on at the stately home, and in this week's installment, Karen revealed she has made an exciting discovery at the Oval Lake.

The property's iconic lake is famed for being the place where Princess Diana is buried, and it is a special feature of the amazing estate.

Karen revealed that they have uncovered the footings for an old boat house underneath the mesmerising water.

The e-update also included two historic photographs and one drawing of what the structure used to look like. The mother-of-one admitted: "When I saw it, I wasn’t at all inspired to reinstate it. It looked sort of squat. However… when I saw the beautiful newly discovered picture, I suddenly wanted to put it back!"

Diana is buried on the lake at Althorp

So perhaps there could be an exciting change at Althorp very soon!

There are already works underway at the ponds on their estate, as Charles and Karen are looking to restore them fully.

Speaking about the ponds, Karen penned: "I can't wait till these are all cleaned up. They will be MUCH deeper than they are now once all the decades and decades of sediment are cleaned out. Probably 8-10 feet of it in each pond."

READ: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer reveals daughter's potential huge move

The Oval lake is an iconic sight

The property's 500-year history is truly fascinating and fans love coming to visit the home, which is open 3 July to 31 August this year.

Members of the public are not permitted to take photographs inside of the house itself, but they can tour many of its beautiful rooms.

© David Jones - PA Images Earl Charles Spencer often shares glimpses inside Althorp House

Diana moved into the house along with her family when she was 14 years old, but she was only there for four years as at 18 years old her mother bought her a flat at Coleherne Court at Earl’s Court.

Diana wanted to move back to the property after her divorce from King Charles (then Prince Charles) but her brother didn't allow it.

© Photo: PA Diana used to live in a flat in London

In a BBC Radio 4 interview as reported in People Magazine, the Earl made the choice because he felt it was "the right decision for her" but he did admit that "she probably couldn't see it".

LOOK: Charles Spencer hasn't aged a day in incredible throwback photo

He explained: "Diana had a lovely dream that she could live a normal life afterward. But the one house that she set her heart on in the park [at the family home of Althorp] was three bedrooms and 100 yards from the road. And it was just not possible. The police knew it wouldn’t work. I offered every other property that was suitable on the estate. I really felt it was the right decision for her. But she probably couldn’t see it."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories?Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.