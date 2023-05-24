Best looks inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's impressive £11m home from hit Netflix show

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a jaw-dropping family home in Montecito that they share with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and glimpses into their grand residence were used in their hit Netflix show.

From their vast family kitchen through to their incredible garden with pretty floral walkways, take a tour of Harry and Meghan's £11 million home…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chicken coop

Archie feeds the family's chickens

Archie was seen feeding the family's on-site chickens during the documentary. The sweet coop has a sign that reads: "Archie's Chick Inn,' so no wonder he's so fond of looking after the animals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden flowers

WATCH: Prince Harry carries his son through flower walkway at home

The Duke carried his young son in their idyllic garden, revealing vibrant purple flowers growing in their garden. It is reminiscent of the incredible blooms we see in King Charles' private gardens.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden view

The beautiful sunset at Harry and Meghan's home

During a sweet family moment, the Duchess of Sussex asks her son Archie what he thinks of the view, and his response is so sweet. Looking out over the sunset, he describes it as: "Beautiful."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's doorway

The family have a dreamy entranceway

The Sussexes grand residence has a suitably fitting regal door. In one clip, Meghan's niece Ashleigh was seen arriving at the family home, where Archie and Meghan embraced her. Behind Ashleigh a car could be seen as well as the mesmerising views. The couple benefit from beautiful gardens with manicured hedges and tall trees providing lots of shade.

Their property is stunning inside and out

The outside of the door was seen in another moment when Meghan waved off her husband Harry when he flew back to the UK for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in the UK.

The couple's stone property is covered in sprawling ivy, giving it a postcard-perfect exterior and there are double wooden doors which lead into their home.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lounge

The family's lounge is so cosy

Doting dad Harry was spotted reading to his two children in the family's beautiful lounge. They have a large light-coloured couch with matching cushions featuring fringe trimmed edges and there are also two sheepskin-style throws on the seats. The room benefits from plenty of windows, drenching the space with light.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's office

Harry and Meghan share an office at home

The couple's joint home office was shown during the filming, and in a hilarious moment Harry was seen gasping as Meghan exclaimed: "Beyonce just texted!" The couple work on a huge wooden table and have their own laptops.

