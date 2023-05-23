Charles Spencer's wife Karen backtracks on plans during Princess Diana's home renovations

Earl Charles Spencer, 59, and his wife Karen Spencer, 50, are currently undertaking changes at Princess Diana's childhood home, Althorp House, which is where they reside full time.

The Lady of the House, Karen, shares weekly updates on the property via her newsletter, Spencer 1508, and on Monday she revealed that one of her ambitious plans has now been pivoted after she sought expert advice.

Karen wrote: "I met with the archeologist Dr Siân Thomas, who will be overseeing the excavation of the walled gardens original glass house in June. We’re all really excited to get going and see what we find. Siân told me that my attempts to rid the site of the tree stumps were futile and that we needed to pull them out by tying something to them and pulling with a tractor or something like that. Oh well, so I won’t be getting a bigger chainsaw…"

At the end of the newsletter, Karen also shared a candid video of her chasing around her pet sheep, Minty and Lucky, and giving them an annual haircut with the help of Ian and Teresa Drage, the on-site sheep farmers.

Amid the restoration project, the couple have made many exciting historical discoveries, including excavating a Roman villa under the grounds.

When did Princess Diana live at Althorp House?

The late Princess Diana moved into the property along with her family when she was 14 years old and she resided there for four years. Aged 18, Diana moved to Earl's Court in West London where her mother had bought her a flat.

Diana expressed an interest to move back to the estate after her divorce from King Charles (then Prince Charles) but her brother had concerns and declined her specific request.

In a BBC Radio 4 interview as reported in People Magazine, the Earl made the choice because he felt it was "the right decision for her" but he did admit that "she probably couldn't see it".

He explained: "Diana had a lovely dream that she could live a normal life afterward. But the one house that she set her heart on in the park [at the family home of Althorp] was three bedrooms and 100 yards from the road. And it was just not possible. The police knew it wouldn’t work. I offered every other property that was suitable on the estate. I really felt it was the right decision for her. But she probably couldn’t see it."

Is Princess Diana buried at Althorp House?

Yes, the late former Princess of Wales has been buried on the island in the middle of the Oval Lake within the grounds of Althorp House.

Visitors to the property are not able to access the island, which is only reachable via boat, but they can come and leave floral tributes and messages at the temple that's been dedicated to Charles' sister.

