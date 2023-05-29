Keith Urban shares rare glimpse of Nicole Kidman at home wearing the floatiest white dress

Keith Urban gave fans a glimpse into his and Nicole Kidman's home life on Sunday, sharing a photo of his wife looking heavenly in a floaty white dress.

The 55-year-old was celebrating the success of American race car driver Josef Newgarden, who was the Indy 500 race winner on Sunday, with Keith clearly ecstatic about the news.

"Nashville's own just took the Indy 500!!!" Keith wrote in all capitals, adding: "Way to go!!"

© Instagram Keith Urban gave a glimpse inside his and Nicole Kidman's home

While Keith's fans were likely happy to see him overjoyed, it was the glimpse inside his and wife Nicole Kidman's home that was the really exciting element of his celebratory post.

The photo, which showed he was watching the race on a large, wall-mounted TV, also gave a peek at Nicole and Keith's art collection, plus Nicole was in shot in one of the photos, wearing a beautiful white lace dress, with puff sleeves and a cinched in waist.

The couple's large TV sat atop a wooden sideboard, which also has a pile of stylish coffee tables books on it, a chic lamp and two unusual ceramic vases.

Where do Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman live?

Keith and Nicole own many residences between them, including an idyllic farmhouse in Nicole's native Australia, a penthouse in Sydney, a condo in New York and a mansion in Los Angeles. However, they spend the majority of their time at their main family home in Nashville, Tennessee, which they bought in 2008 for $3.47 million.

Boasting seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a tennis court, a swimming pool, a theatre and a home recording studio, the 10,925-square-foot home has plenty of space for Nicole, Keith and their daughters, Faith and Sunday.

Their California home is equally lavish, with the couple also owning a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Beverly Hills. Featuring an outdoor swimming pool and a master suite with dual walk-in closets, and its own sitting room and office, the property has everything the couple could possibly want.

When they're in New York City, Nicole and Keith stay at their $13.53million duplex in Chelsea, which has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and views of the Hudson River, though 2020 saw them buy another Manhattan home, this time in the star-studded Tribeca neighborhood.

© Instagram Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share many homes

Their $3.5million home is located in a private building with three separate entrances, and features high ceilings, oversized arched windows and oak flooring.

Not all of their homes are in the US, though. The superstar couple also have two houses in Nicole's native Australia, including a $6.5million Georgian mansion located in Bunya Hill, which has six bedrooms and an incredible 45 hectares of land featuring herds of alpaca and cattle.

